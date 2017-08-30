North Providence senior center to cut services

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence’s seniors are about to lose most of the services of the town’s independent senior center.

The Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center will end daily activities and transportation on September 6, executive director Karen Testa confirmed Wednesday. Seniors will still be able to get daily meals at the center, but Testa said they would have to arrange their own rides.

Testa said the center was deep in debt, and would need to sell off assets. According to Testa, the center had been in talks with North Providence officials about the town possibly taking over operations. However, those negotiations fell apart.