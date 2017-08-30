Police: landlord hits tenant with air conditioner in rent dispute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have charged a man after he allegedly hit a tenant with an air conditioner in an argument over rent.

Police said they were called to a convenience store at 408 Douglas Avenue at about 12:30 last Friday morning for a report of an assault. There they found a man bleeding from the face and suffering from a broken collarbone, who told them that while he was sleeping in a nearby apartment his landlord, David Rossi, Jr., had hit him in the face with an air conditioner then grabbed him by the hair and dragged him down a flight of stairs and into the yard.

The victim said that Rossi had attacked him over accusations that the victim was using drugs and not paying rent.

A fire department rescue took the victim to the hospital and police arrested Rossi a short time later at another location in the city. Rossi was charged with felony assault and ordered held at the ACI as a probation violator on a prior court case.