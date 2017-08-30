Police: Man used counterfeit cash at North Attleboro store

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The North Attleboro Police Department is trying to identify a man they say passed a counterfeit bill at the Stop & Shop on East Washington Street.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to police.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his 20’s. At the time, he was wearing a gray Red Sox hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, long jean shorts and sneakers. He was seen leaving in a gray or tan GMC Yukon SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call North Attleboro Police Detective Daniel Arrighi at (508) 695-1212 ext. 5408.