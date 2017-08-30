Rhode Islanders return home after Harvey diverts cruise

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of Rhode Islanders are back home safe after a cruise they were on had to be diverted due to Harvey.

The plan was to relax as the families boarded the Royal Caribbean cruise. They expected to make some memories while on board but they had no idea the types of memories they’d return home with.

“This is going down in the books as one day I’ll never forget and for some people, they aren’t going to be able to forget it for different reasons,” Bryan Terra of East Providence said Wednesday night after arriving at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

Terra and about three dozen family members were stuck at sea for two extra days because it wasn’t safe enough for the ship to dock in Galveston, Texas as planned.

“I’m just thankful that everybody is okay in our end,” he added.

Many on board the cruise ship were from Texas, according to Terra, and had no idea what to expect when they got off the ship.

“We were just there days ago, and it could all be underwater,” Terra recalled. “Not knowing what was happening, it was pretty devastating.”

Terra said it was seeing the reactions of other travelers that hit hard.

“Turns out it was a vacation for us,” he said, “but for many people it was a nightmare.”

Terra said he and his family did their best to be positive with the passengers from Texas, which brought everyone closer together during the ordeal.

