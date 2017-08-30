Senate president backs November vote for PawSox stadium plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says he hopes a proposal for a new ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox goes to the General Assembly for a vote in November.

The Democratic leader tells Rhode Island Public Radio on Tuesday he backs a November vote over waiting until January because it will help the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox start work.

The Senate Finance Committee plans several public hearings on legislation to provide a $23 million state investment to help finance the estimated $83 million stadium in downtown Pawtucket. The first hearing is scheduled Sept. 14 at the Statehouse.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says it’s premature for him to discuss timing of a vote. He said he wouldn’t take a position on the proposal until after a House Finance Committee hearing.