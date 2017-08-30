Stabbing inside Pawtucket restaurant leads to suspended license

Related Coverage Pawtucket police: 1 injured in restaurant stabbing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket City Council has suspended the license of a restaurant and banquet hall after a stabbing and shots-fired incident last week.

Pawtucket Police said a man was stabbed inside Faroles Restaurant shortly before they were called to the corner of Pine and Bayley Streets for a report of gunshots fired about 3 a.m. last Friday. When officers arrived, several spent shell casings were in the roadway, and they observed more than 100 people running from the restaurant. Inside, a man was on the floor with two stab wounds to his abdomen.

The council had called a special session of the city’s board of license commissioners back on Monday. The restaurant’s license will be suspended at least until the City Council’s next meeting on Sept. 6, councilman Tim Rudd said.

The victim in Friday’s stabbing has yet to be identified by police. Rescue crews rushed the man to Rhode Island Hospital, but his injuries were described as not life-threatening.

At last check, police said the investigation was ongoing, and no arrests had been made.