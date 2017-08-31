1 dead, 1 injured in Glocester crash, suspect in custody

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Connecticut man following a two-car crash on Putnam Pike near Cady’s Tavern Wednesday.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Police said two victims were sent to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have identified those victims as 71-year-old Marie Castonguay and 73-year-old Lawrence Castonguay of Burrillville.

According to police, Lawrence Castonguay was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said the driver, identified as Samuel Smith, 27, was treated at the scene and suffered minor injuries. Smith faces two felony charges: driving to endanger death resulting and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury. Smith was arraigned Monday and is being held on $10,000 bail with surety.

Smith is scheduled to appear back in court in November.

We will continue to update this story on WPRI.com and will bring you the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 5.