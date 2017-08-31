Bishop Tobin urges pastors to collect for victims of Hurricane Harvey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Thomas Tobin of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence has asked pastors to hold a “special collection” to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“The damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, especially the flooding presently taking place in the Houston area, is unprecedented and heartbreaking,” Tobin said.

Pastors will be able to hold special collections on the weekends of Sept. 2/3, 9/10 and 23/24.

“I urge the Catholic community in the Diocese of Providence to be spiritually united with all those affected by this catastrophe and to offer fervent prayers for their well-being, and to pray also for the safety of the first responders,” Tobin said.

Money gathered from the collections will go to Catholic Charities USA.

You can join our WPRI 12 parent company Nexstar Broadcasting Group in supporting the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief efforts by donating today »