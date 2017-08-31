Central Falls man charged in deadly crash; 2 killed including boy, 13

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in which two people were killed and another two were hurt.

Police said they responded to a single-car crash on Mendon Road around 4:54 p.m. Wednesday and found four people inside the vehicle.

They said Marsha Crowley, 59, of Central Falls and a 13-year-old boy died from their injuries. A 10-year-old boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver – identified by police as Michael Beaucage, 57, of Central Falls – also suffered minor injuries.

Beaucage was arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday morning on two counts of driving to endanger, death resulting; driving under the influence; and driving on a suspended license.