Despite sunny skies, RI native expects more flooding near Texas home

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (WPRI) — Thanks to sunny skies and receding water, a Cumberland native living near Houston can now move around her neighborhood just fine.

Still, local officials warn a nearby river is rising and could cause more flooding near their Missouri City home Friday.

“So once that river crests tomorrow, officials are telling us that it’s going to spill more water into our county,” Meg Ruffing said.

Ruffing’s home stayed dry in the first round of the flooding and should continue to stay dry once the river crests, according to calculations she and her husband made based on elevation maps.

“We made an informed decision to stay in our house based on those numbers, but I don’t think anyone really knows,” Ruffing said.

To prepare for the worst, Ruffing said she and her husband have packed about 2 weeks of supplies. In addition, they have decided to move their car to higher ground.

“We have a suitcase full of clothes, some towels, some blankets and just some comfort items for the kids,” Ruffing said.

“It’s nice to know Rhode Island is thinking of us here,” she added.

