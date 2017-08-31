Feds: RI may owe ‘significant’ amount of money for benefits over-payments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The federal agency that oversees food stamps is warning that Rhode Island may owe a “significant” amount of money for benefits over-payments, according to a letter obtained by Target 12.

According to the letter from Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), Rhode Island “over-issued benefits to a substantial number of households.”

The letter noted “DHS should understand that the size of the potential state claim may be significant.”

“We’re all suffering from UHIP fatigue,” House Oversight Chairwoman Patricia Serpa said Thursday night.

“We’ve got fines facing us. We’ve got money that we’re not going to recoup when we’ve already got a serious fiscal problem in this state,” Serpa added. “The governor has committed to finding $25 million of savings. I don’t know how that’s going to happen!”

DHS Director Courtney Hawkins said she can’t estimate a dollar amount associated with SNAP benefits over-payments.

“I don’t want to speculate at what the risk is, but we have been transparent about the fact that we’ve had timeliness and accuracy of benefits determination issues due to defects in the system and operational challenges,” Hawkins said.

Now, some lawmakers want to know if Deloitte, the company that built the UHIP computer system that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars, is going shoulder any of that potential losses.

Answering that question in Thursday’s House Oversight Committee hearing, Healthsource RI Director Zachary Sherman said, “we are very much taking stock of additional costs that are incurred in the form of additional contractors, in the form of fines, in the form of other costs.”

“Those are part of an ongoing conversation that we will have that may ultimately end up in another credit from Deloitte,” he added.

Rhode Island halted payments to Deloitte, and the company issued a $27 million credit.

Deloitte did not immediately respond to Target 12’s request for comment.

Since its launch last September, UHIP has affected benefits for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders. There are currently 3,800 applications pending in the system. About 2,300 are overdue.