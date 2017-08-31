In the Kitchen: Spicy Sausage Stuffed Peppers

TV Maitre D’ Joe Zito and Chef and Owner of Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar John Granata joined us to share John’s recipe for Spicy Sausage Stuffed Peppers.

Ingredients:

3 large Bell Peppers (green or red or both)

4 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 lb. hot Italian sausage

½ cup sliced onion

½ cup chopped zucchini

3 cloves garlic (chopped)

1 cup shredded mozzarella

½ cup grated Pecorino Romano

½ cup bread crumbs

1 cup cooked Jasmine rice

4 or 5 basil leaves (torn)

1 qt. tomato basil sauce

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large saute pan heat olive oil on medium flame. Add onions and sausage. Cook until browned. Add zucchini and cook thru. Add garlic and cook slightly. Add ½ of the tomato sauce and simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add rice, basil, bread crumbs, Pecorino and mozzarella. Mix well. Cut each pepper in half and remove core and seeds. Stuff each half. Line the bottom of a baking dish with remaining sauce. Lay the stuffed peppers in sauce with stuffing up. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until peppers are tender and stuffing is golden brown.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.