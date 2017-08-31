Labor free cocktails with The Cocktail Guru

This morning in delicious drinks we raised a glass to the long holiday weekend ahead!

Here this morning to help us kick off the celebration was The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash.

Labor-Free Cocktails for Labor Day

Passionate Shandy

2 oz. Passionfruit juice

1 oz. RIPE margarita blend

1 bottle Newport Storm Hurricane Amber Ale

METHOD: Add to a tall glass with ice and stir briefly.

GARNISH: fresh herbs

Peach Punch

1 part Peach nectar

1 part Wine

1 part Rum

1 part lemonade

Add to a punch bowl or pitcher with ice and stir well to chill and dilute. Serve in small glasses w/ peach garnish.