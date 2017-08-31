Labor free cocktails with The Cocktail Guru

This morning in delicious drinks we raised a glass to the long holiday weekend ahead!
Here this morning to help us kick off the celebration was The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash.
Labor-Free Cocktails for Labor Day
Passionate Shandy
2 oz. Passionfruit juice
1 oz. RIPE margarita blend
1 bottle Newport Storm Hurricane Amber Ale
METHOD: Add to a tall glass with ice and stir briefly.
GARNISH: fresh herbs
Peach Punch
1 part Peach nectar
1 part Wine
1 part Rum
1 part lemonade
Add to a punch bowl or pitcher with ice and stir well to chill and dilute. Serve in small glasses w/ peach garnish.