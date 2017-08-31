Local zoos, RISPCA to assist animals, people impacted by Harvey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of Rhode Island animal organizations confirmed Thursday they would be sending money or supplies to those affected by the impacts of Harvey.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) will be matching donations up to $2,500, President Dr. E.J. Finocchio told Eyewitness News. According to Finocchio, those who are interested in donating must make a check out to the Houston SPCA and mail it to RISPCA. From there, the RISPCA said they would send all checks to Houston with the matching donation.

The address for the RISPCA is 186 Amaral St., East Providence, RI 02915.

In the aftermath of Harvey, two local zoos also announced they would be donating a number of supplies to help zookeepers and other people in the area. According to a spokesperson for Roger Williams Park Zoo, the organization is partnering with Capron Park Zoo to help donate the gathered supplies.

Roger Williams Park Zoo said it was in the early stages of collection and wasn’t sure how many supplies would be sent to Harvey victims. According to the spokesperson, Capron Park Zoo will be sending a plane down with the supplies.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Capron Park Zoo said it would also be helping displaced animals. The zoo asked New Englanders to donate dog food, cat food, pet beds, collars and more.

