Minivan crashes through side of Pawtucket business

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business is cleaning up after a minivan came crashing through the side of the building on Thursday.

The owner of Precision Harley-Davidson on Armistice Boulevard said no one inside the business was hurt after the van crashed through a glass door.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The store’s owner said they’re now working to clean up the glass and repair the building.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details. This story will be updated with the latest.