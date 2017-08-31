Police, safety advocates urge RI drivers to follow rear-facing car seat law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and local safety advocates are spreading the word about a statewide child safety seat law that requires children to ride in rear-facing car seats until the age of 2.

Safety officials say the law, which was enacted back in June, is going to protect children and save lives.

The regulation mirrors recommendations from the Academy of Pediatrics. Safety experts say it will reinforce the message they’ve been trying to teach for years.

“It’s really been a struggle convincing parents not to turn their kids forward-facing at age 1,” Dina Burstein of Safe Kids Worldwide said Thursday.

According to a study conducted in 2007, riding in a rear-facing car seat reduces a child’s risk of death or serious injury in a crash by up to 75 percent.

“Young children are not little adults,” Burstein said. “Their heads are bigger, their necks aren’t fully developed, and for lots of reasons they’re much more vulnerable to head and neck injuries in a frontal crash if they’re in a front-facing car seat.”

“The law goes up until age 2, which is great. It’s a huge improvement,” she added. “But in fact, it’s safer to keep your child rear-facing even longer if they still fit in their car seat.”

Drivers may face fines of up to $85 if they fail to follow the law.

Similar legislation is currently pending in Massachusetts.