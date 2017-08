PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who was last seen Monday around 3 p.m.

According to police, Bryson Pina stands 5-foot-8 and weighs about 170 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Nike shorts, and black Nike sneakers that had white polka dots.

Those with information are urged to contact Pawtucket police at (401) 726-3911.