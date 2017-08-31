RWU student charged with exposing himself, assault

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A 20-year-old Roger Williams University student was arrested at a university facility on Anthony Road in Portsmouth and criminally charged for exposing himself to a fellow student and assaulting him.

According to Portsmouth police, shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Geoffrey J. Burke of Weston, Mass., was speaking with a 19-year-old male inside a room at the former motel, now being used as a conference center and housing for RWU students.

The young men were talking when Burke allegedly exposed himself to the 19-year-old, police said. As the younger man tried to leave the room, Burke attacked him, causing minor injuries.

Officers responded and arrested Burke. At the Portsmouth police station, police said Burke was uncooperative and exposed himself to a female officer in the process of being booked. Det. Lt. Mike Arnold of the Portsmouth police said Thursday morning officers believed Burke was under the influence of some type of drug. For that, they took him to Newport Hospital.

There, Newport police got involved. Sgt. Joseph C. Carroll said Thursday they arrested Burke again at the hospital for simple assault on hospital staff, domestic simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Burke also stands charged in Portsmouth with simple assault or battery, indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct.