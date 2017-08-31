Tips on boosting college savings

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One of the greatest expenses that comes with having a child is the ever-looming college tuition bill.

In a time when a college education is needed more than ever, the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority is a valauble resource for parents and students looking to maximize tuition assistance.

Solanchi Fernandez of RISLA joined Eyewitness News This Morning in studio Tuesday to offer some tips on scholarships and saving.

While savings percentages vary with the financial situations of individual families, Fernandez encourages families to save as much as possible by putting away a little at a time each month. This number also depends on the number of children in a household. She encourages parents to use RISLA’s online budget calculator to help determine the best amount to save per month.

When it comes to student loans, Fernandez stressed the importance of not borrowing more than can be reasonably paid off. The general benchmark is not borrowing more than your projected first year’s salary. RISLA and the College Planning Center of Rhode Island goes a step further in their recommendation, suggesting that students try not to borrow more than 80 percent of their projected first year’s salary. It’s important to remember that this figure refers not just to a single year, rather the cumulative total over four years.

Career choice will have an obvious impact on individual figures for this total, as different careers have different starting salaries. Fernandez encourages students to keep this in mind when choosing a career path and a corresponding school.

When it comes to scholarships, Fernandez recommends all students to apply for any scholarship they think they might apply for. Often, private scholarship money ends up going unclaimed because no one applied.

A good first step for applying for aid is filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, of FAFSA, which becomes available to fill out on October 1. Different schools have different deadlines for filling out the FAFSA, which may not correspond with the federal deadline, so Fernandez says getting it done early is best.

“If they don’t get those forms filled out on time, those families miss out on a lot of money,” Fernandez said. “Everyone should apply.”

Students or families looking for assistance with college planning or filling out the FAFSA cann book an appointment at the College Planning Center of Rhode Island, which has locations in Warwick, Cumberland, and Bristol. Free appointments can be made online.