Transformation of Kennedy Plaza to include fewer buses, more park space

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – More than half of the bus routes that currently run through Kennedy Plaza would be moved to other locations in downtown Providence to make way for more park space, under a proposal unveiled Thursday by Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The plan would also connect the area around the skating rink and Burnside Park, prohibiting all vehicles from traveling on East Approach, the short road typically used by trollies. Fulton Street, a block that features a row of commercial properties – including the “Superman building” – would be turned into a two-way street for vehicles, but would no longer include bus stops. The Washington Street side of the plaza would still allow buses.

“Vibrant public spaces are a big part of Providence’s reputation as a fun and captivating destination,” Elorza said. “I’m thrilled that this vision will help transform Kennedy Plaza into a true civic heart for our city by taking into account what we have heard directly from the public.”

Elorza said the announcement on the future of Kennedy Plaza came after his administration spent several months seeking input from community members, bus riders and surrounding property owners. In a press release, the mayor’s office said the public’s highest priorities were to centralize bus service, improve safety and have more space to walk and ride bikes in downtown.

Kennedy Plaza is currently dominated by buses, both from RIPTA and two private carriers, Peter Pan and Greyhound. Safety has been a concern there, as multiple pedestrians have been struck. Last year, a woman was hit and killed by a Peter Pan bus while walking in a crosswalk. In 2015, a federal court officer was struck and killed by a RIPTA bus, also while crossing the street.

The area has also drawn concern from business owners for other public safety challenges, including a seemingly open-air illegal drug market that scares off families and downtown workers. (Providence Police have conducted multiple drug busts in the plaza in recent years.) Former Mayor Joe Paolino, a downtown property mogul who led the successful charge to ban tobacco products in part of the downtown, has argued the plaza was never designed for buses.

Much of the city’s proposal appears to be contingent on the construction of the proposed intermodal transportation center near the State House and the Providence train station, as several bus routes that are currently in Kennedy Plaza would be relocated there. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is also planning to use $13 million in federal funding that was initially allocated for a streetcar project for its Downtown Transit Connector, designed to provide rapid bus service between the train station and Rhode Island Hospital.

A spokesperson for the city said longer-term improvements for Kennedy Plaza may include new buildings near the skating rink and a redesign of the front of the skating rink to increase capacity for events.

It was not immediately clear how much the transformation of the plaza will cost, but a spokesperson for Elorza said a combination of federal grant funds and city money earmarked for capital improvements will be used.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan

Steph Machado contributed to this report.