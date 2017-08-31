Try these back to school lunch hacks

Mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri joined us to share some back to school “lunch hacks” that will making packing lunches easy and fun.
Tips:
- Freeze PB & Js so you have something at the ready. They will keep for about a month or so. Just take one out of the freezer in the morning, pack it and it will be ready to eat by lunch time.
- Same idea as sandwich, but freeze the drink. This doubles as an ice pack and will keep lunches cool.
- A lunchbox with divided compartments, like a Bento box, not only cuts down on trash, but it helps you remember everything you’ve packed.
- Print out a list of lunch ideas and hang it on the fridge for inspiration.
- Breakfast foods for lunch are always a great idea! Make extra pancakes or french toast from the weekend and pack that. Oatmeal works in a thermos, too!
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.