Try these back to school lunch hacks

Mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri joined us to share some back to school “lunch hacks” that will making packing lunches easy and fun.

Tips:

Freeze PB & Js so you have something at the ready. They will keep for about a month or so. Just take one out of the freezer in the morning, pack it and it will be ready to eat by lunch time. Same idea as sandwich, but freeze the drink. This doubles as an ice pack and will keep lunches cool. A lunchbox with divided compartments, like a Bento box, not only cuts down on trash, but it helps you remember everything you’ve packed. Print out a list of lunch ideas and hang it on the fridge for inspiration. Breakfast foods for lunch are always a great idea! Make extra pancakes or french toast from the weekend and pack that. Oatmeal works in a thermos, too!

