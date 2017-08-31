Vistaprint, new to Providence, has hired 15 so far

Related Coverage Vistaprint promises 125 jobs at new RI office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A global company whose products include customizable business cards is staffing up in Rhode Island.

Vistaprint Corporate Solutions, a still-new division of Cimpress, announced in May it had chosen Providence for its new national sales office, with plans to employ 125 people by 2020.

Appearing on this week’s taping of Executive Suite, Vistaprint Corporate Solutions President Don LeBlanc said the company opened the new office in July, and is quickly staffing up. Open jobs are listed on its website.

“We’ve got about 15 employees, so we’re right on track for year one – we’re hoping to get 40 by year one – and continuing each year to get to that 125, and hopefully beyond that quite frankly,” LeBlanc said. “We’d love to have hundreds and hundreds here in Providence.”

The state is providing up to $2.2 million in tax credits if Vistaprint meets its job-creation goals.