16 nabbed in Pawtucket, Central Falls prostitution sting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket and Central Falls teamed up this month in an effort to crack down on prostitution in their communities.

The goal of the undercover sting was to diminish sex trafficking, which police said is affecting the quality of life in the area.

According to police, female officers from Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cranston posed as prostitutes in high-traffic areas of the two cities. As a result, 16 people were arrested on various charges.

The first night of the operation took place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on April 18-19 in the areas of Dexter Street and Broad Street.

Renee Hoban, 46, of Pawtucket, was arrested on one count of loitering for prostitution while seven men were picked up on a charge of procurement of sexual conduct for a fee:

Fernandel Berard, 35, of Attleboro

Arthur Messier, 50, of Central Falls

Eddy Ramirez, 42, of Central Falls

Wanker Rene, 33, of Pawtucket

Julio Rodas, 27, of Johnston

Kevin Valladares, 23, of Pawtucket

Hilary Wun Meen, 55, of Pawtucket

Khary Jones, 33, of Dorchester, Mass. was charged with one count of pandering or permitting prostitution, police said.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, police conducted a second sting throughout both cities and took seven more suspects into custody.

The following were charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a free:

Amancio Gomes, 42, of Providence

Ildo Gomes, 51, of Pawtucket

Ravy Pires, 27, no permanent address

Angel Vicente, 33, no permanent address

The following were charged with soliciting from a motor vehicle for indecent purposes:

Albert Crawford, 66, of East Providence

Lawrence Desormier, 51, of Chepachet

James Doren, 64, of Pawtucket

Mugshots: Pawtucket, Central Falls Prostitution Bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fernandel Berard, 35, of Attleboro Albert Crawford, 66, of East Providence Lawrence Desormier, 51, of Chepachet James Doren, 64, of Pawtucket Amancio Gomes, 42, of Providence Ildo Gomes, 51, of Pawtucket Renee Hoban, 46, of Pawtucket Khary Jones, 33, of Dorchester, Mass. Arthur Messier, 50, of Central Falls Ravy Pires, 27, no permanent address Eddy Ramirez, 42, of Central Falls Wanker Rene, 33, of Pawtucket Julio Rodas, 27, of Johnston Kevin Valladares, 23, of Pawtucket Angel Vicente, 33, no permanent address Hilary Wun Meen, 55, of Pawtucket