Cranston firefighters heading to Texas

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Members of the Cranston Fire Department are leaving for Texas Friday to support their fellow firefighters who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Several active and retired Cranston firefighters from the the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1363 comprise a Peer Support Team that is managed by the IAFF. The team is one of several that the IAFF is deploying and Cranston’s will join the others in visiting fire stations in Houston and the surrounding area. They’ll meet with local firefighters who have been working long hours in the historic floods left in Harvey’s wake and addressing mental health concerns and needs.

The members traveling are:

Cranston firefighter Scott Robinson and North Providence retired Battalion Chief Joe Casalino, who coordinate the IAFF Member Assistance Program in Rhode Island

Captain James Warren

Firefighter Brendan Colman

Cranston Fire Chaplain Scott Brown

Retired Deputy Chief Michael Procopio

“Cranston firefighters remember not long ago during the floods in Rhode Island, when many worked four days in a row and never got home to help our own families,” the union said in a news release. “This can be a real stress that is not thought of on our firefighters.”

The Cranston team will leave after a 2 p.m. sendoff ceremony at Cranston Fire Department Headquarters on Pontiac Avenue.