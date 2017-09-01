Creative fun at Muse Paintbar

Angela DiSpirito, Lead Artist at Muse Paintbar, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to chat about the fun happening there.

Muse is the latest spot in Rhody Deals – click here to purchase a $50 gift certificate to Muse for just $25!

Muse Paintbar is located in Providence – on North Main Street near RISD.

Muse combines painting instruction with a restaurant and bar – hosting painting sessions 7 days a week.

Their beautiful studio creates the perfect atmosphere – choose from thousands of paintings, order tasty bites from the kitchen or cater your own food! Their bar is stocked with beer, wine, sangria and soft drinks, they set the mood with fun music playlists or feel free to bring your own! Great for fundraisers or private parties – birthday parties, company events, bachelorette parties and more. For fundraisers they will donate 40 percent back to the non-profit.

Muse is also great for family sessions or couples art – couples art is where each half of the couple paints their own canvas, but when they are done, they have created art that is meant to fit together and be hung side by side.

Muse is now offering painted wooden signs – great for indoor/outdoor use or would make a fun customized gift for a new home, wedding, etc.

You may reserve your session online.

In the month of September, they are offering free drink nights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.