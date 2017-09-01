End of an era: WBRU off the airwaves

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After more than half a century on the air, WBRU 95.5 signed off for the last time late Thursday night.

The beloved alt-rock station ended its 51-year tenure with “Fell in Love With a Girl” by the White Stripes.

If somehow you didn’t listen in, here are the last moments of @wbru on 95.5 FM: “1979,” then “Fell in Love With a Girl,” then this: pic.twitter.com/FKHnZmKufw — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) September 1, 2017

At 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the DJ turned the 95.5 signal over to its new owners with a final: “WBRU, over and out,” followed only by the hiss of static.

The station was recently purchased by K-Love, which plays adult christian programming.

WBRU is run by Brown University students, who with their board decided to sell the signal due to decreased funding and other issues.

The station’s programming is still available to listen online on their website. The first song played online at midnight was Green Day’s “Welcome to Paradise.”

And check this out for more info: https://t.co/jABQ1qOE8w — WBRU (@WBRU) August 31, 2017

The station says it hopes to return sometime next year on a lower-powered FM signal.