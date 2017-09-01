Enter to win Patriots tickets and support Boston Children’s Hospital!

Former Patriot Matt Light joined us in studio to give viewers a chance to win Patriots season opener tickets while supporting Boston Children’s Hospital through The Light Foundation.

Enter the $10 raffle here.

