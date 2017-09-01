Fugitive from Central Falls arrested in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A man allegedly involved in a March triple-shooting in Central Falls was arrested in Mansfield Wednesday after failing to show up for a court appearance in Rhode Island.

Mansfield police said that they arrested 22-year-old Rashawn Clark in an apartment on Francis Avenue in their city, with help from the Rhode Island State Police and US Marshals from Masschusetts and Rhode Island.

Police said that they found Clark hiding in a bedroom closet inside the apartment, and recovered a gun and ammunition during a search.

Clark was one of several men involved in a March shooting in Central Falls. According to Central Falls police, Clark was one of two men found near 154 Earle Street suffering from a gunshot wound. A third man was found wounded in Attleboro a short time later.

Central Falls police charged Clark with two counts of felony assault, removing markings from a firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, and several drug-related offenses. According to court records, he was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Providence on August 18th, but did not appear, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After his arrest Wednesday in Mansfield, police there charged him with being a fugitive from justice, several firearms offenses, and one count of defacing property “for his extracurricular activities while he was temporarily held here at MPD,” Mansfield police wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

Clark is being held pending a court date in Bristol County, and then will eventually face extradition back to Rhode Island on the charges out of Central Falls.