Funeral services to be held for killed North Smithfield soldier

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Funeral services will be held this weekend for Army Specialist Matthew Turcotte, the North Smithfield native killed last week during a training accident in Colorado.

The wake will be held Friday evening between 4 and 7 p.m. at Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home at 643 Putnam Pike in Greenville.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Providence.

Turcotte will be buried with full military honors at Inman Family Cemetery in Burrillville.