In the Kitchen: Chicken and Pimento Cheese Sliders

Avenue N and The Pantry Owner and Chef Nick Rabar joined us to share his recipe for Chicken and Pimento Cheese Sliders.

Ingredients for Fried Chicken:

6ea. Chicken Pieces, cut small and pounded thin

2ea. Eggs, cracked and whipped

1/4 cup Buttermilk

2 shots Tobasco Sauce

1 cup Flour

1 pinch Garlic

1 pinch Oregano

1 pinch Onion powder

1 pinch Paprika

1 pinch Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

1 pinch Cayenne

Directions:

Mix eggs, buttermilk and tabasco, Marinate chicken for 20 minutes. Mix flour and spices. Remove chicken from egg mixture and dredge in flour. Fry in 350 degree oil until crisp. Top with pimento cheese, pickles, arugula, and ranch dressing.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.