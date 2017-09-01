On the Rhode: Garden City Center

We’re On the Rhode again, this time stopping in Garden City Center to explore their back to school and Fall fashion finds. Brendan Kirby checked out the styles at Fat Face, LL Bean and more!

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.