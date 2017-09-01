Plush baby toys recalled due to choking hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hallmark is recalling about 6,000 plush baby toys because the fabric hats and bowties can detach, posing a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the itty bittys baby plush stacking toys were sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores, Hallmark.com and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately take the toys away from children and contact Hallmark for a prepaid shipping label to return it. The company will give you a $40 gift card in exchange.

Hallmark can be reached at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Demakes Enterprises, Inc. is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of “Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage – Buffalo Style” because they’re made with milk, which is not listed on the product label, according to the USDA.

Consumption of the product could affect anyone with a milk allergy, but the USDA says there have been no reports of adverse reactions associated with this product to date.

The recalled products were sold in several states, including Massachusetts. Look for “use by” dates from May 17, 2017 through Dec. 6, 2017.

Consumers should throw the recalled sausage away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Andrew Demakes, Sales and Production Manager, at (781) 417-1127.

Lastly, approximately 23,000 bottles of Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap is also being recalled because they may contain harmful bacteria, which could lead to respiratory infections, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC says any dishware that was cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher.

Consumers should contact Handi-Craft for a replacement at 877-962-2525 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.