Rhody Roundup: Is it the most wonderful time of the year?

This moring in The Rhody Roundup!
We’re chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.
Our panel this morning our guest co-host for the day, Audrey McClelland, Chef Nick Raba,
and another favorite mom blogger, Courtney Caligiuri.
– We’re wrapping up part one of Back to School Weeks, from the routine to the kids being out of the house more.
What’s your favorite part of “back to school”?
– Lyft for kids a new company is starting up that will pick up and drop off your kids. Would you let them jump in a car with a stranger?