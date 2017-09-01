RI Air National Guard called to assist with Harvey relief efforts

Related Coverage Cranston firefighters heading to Texas

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Air National Guard is heading out to Texas Friday night to help with Harvey relief efforts.

According to Sgt. Janeen Miller, a C-130J aircraft and crew will be leaving from Quonset. Miller said it was not clear how many individuals would head to Texas or what the exact mission would be.

BREAKING: #RI Air National Guard called to Texas to assist with Hurricane #Harvey efforts. Aircraft and crew leaving tonight. @wpri12 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 1, 2017

A group of Cranston firefighters are also scheduled to head to Texas Sunday to help firefighters affected by Harvey.

