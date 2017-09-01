RI State Police seize 34 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said they confiscated around $70,000 worth of marijuana after pulling over a vehicle for tailgating on 95 North.

According to State Police, Yin Liu, 30, had nearly three dozen one-pound sealed bags filled with marijuana. Police said they smelled marijuana from Liu’s vehicle and found the drugs after searching three larger laundry-style bags.

Liu is charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of marijuana over five kilograms. He was arraigned in District Court and is held without bail.

Liu is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 14.