Richmond police do their part for Harvey relief

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Individuals and businesses have been helping to gather supplies and money to help the Harvey flooding victims in Texas. Now, Richmond police are also pitching in.

The department announced Friday officers are making a $5,000 donation to the American Red Cross from their police union’s charitable account.

Police said they contacted the Houston Police Department and learned more than 200 officers in their areas were among those who homes had been lost or damaged by flood waters.

Chief Elwood Johnson said he was proud of his department’s police officers for their generous donation and honorable motivation.