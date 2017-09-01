RISP: Individual accidentally left in court lockup overnight

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — An individual was supposed to be released on personal recognizance Thursday, but wasn’t. Instead, according to Rhode Island State Police, the person was accidentally held overnight at the McGrath Judicial Complex in Wakefield.

State Police released the details of the mishap during a Friday afternoon news conference at the Scituate headquarters.

They said the person was due to be released following an appearance in Superior Court Thursday afternoon. However, the person was kept in a holding cell even after court personnel left for the day.

Sheriffs discovered the person was still there after reporting to work around 8 a.m. Friday. At that point, police said, the person was released.

Col. Ann Assumpico said an investigation underway into the matter and that she's ordered a thorough review of the Division of Sheriff's policies and procedures.

Police said Assumpico immediately placed a deputy sheriff on administrative leave.

