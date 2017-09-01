Vigil held for grandmother, grandson killed in Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two days after a fatal crash on Mendon Road, a local community is coming together to remember a boy and his grandmother.

According to Woonsocket police, 57-year-old Michael Beaucage was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a utility pole around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a 10-year-old in the car survived, but another young boy and his 59-year-old grandmother, Martha Crowley, died as a result of their injuries.

A vigil was held Friday at the location of the crash. Family members said both victims touched many lives.

“[Crowley] was awesome, she would do anything for you. You need a ride? She’s got you. You need a dollar? She’s got you,” Crowley’s son, Thomas Cabral said.

At the vigil, Cabral stood with his son—the 10-year-old boy who survived Wednesday’s crash. Dozens of others also gathered Friday and family members said they are expecting more than 500 people to attend the victim’s funerals.

After the crash, Beaucage was charged with two counts of driving to endanger – death resulting, DUI and driving with a suspended license.