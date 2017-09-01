Volunteer firefighter being remembered after fatal crash

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran volunteer firefighter is being remembered after he was killed in a crash in Glocester on Wednesday.

Lawrence Castonguay, 73, of Burrillville, died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash on Putnam Pike. His wife, Marie Castonguay, 71, was seriously hurt in the crash.

Police said the couple was in their new pickup truck when it was struck by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Samuel Smith of Connecticut. Smith is facing a pair of felony charges after police said he caused the crash when he tried to spin his tires and lost control of his car.

Castonguay was a volunteer member of the Harrisville Fire Department for 44 years. Flags are now at half-staff at Station 2 as the department mourns the loss of their colleague.

Castonguay’s colleagues said he was Mr. Fix-It around the department, and his handy work can be seen everywhere.

The chief said Castonguay took some time off due to medical issues and his doctors had just cleared him to return to active duty.