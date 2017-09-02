Freshmen move in to URI to start new academic year

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island welcomed a new class of students to campus Saturday.

About 3,250 new students and about 500 transfer students spent the day moving into some of the 24 residence halls on the URI campus.

Current students also turned out to help the new students and their families move in.

“Of course they’re excited to be here, they’re excited to start the next stage of their life,” David Dooley, URI’s President, said.

Dooley met with parents and new students outside Hillside Hall as they unloaded boxes of their belongings from the backs of vehicles.

“It feels more alive, it definitely feels like the campus is very open,” said freshman Ben Fuda from Fairfield, CT., who had moved in Thursday as part of a leadership program. The atmosphere had changed dramatically as thousands of new neighbors arrived, cars packed the roads, and music resonated across the campus.

Fuda said his sister also attends the university, which helped him make his decision to attend.

Classes begin Wednesday morning.