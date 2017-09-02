Funeral Mass held for RI soldier killed in training accident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An Army soldier killed in a training accident in Colorado last week was laid to rest Saturday morning.

Specialist Matthew Turcotte, 20, died after being shot during a live-fire exercise at Fort Carson on August 23.

Several hundred people filled the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul in Providence for the 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, including Turcotte’s family, fellow soldiers and officers, police and corrections officers from several departments, and Governor Gina Raimondo.

Turcotte was from North Smithfield and assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division. He had been with the Army for two years and was deployed to Kosovo in 2016.

He planned to begin a career in law enforcement after his time with the Army.