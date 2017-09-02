Nesi’s Notes: Sept. 2

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.



1. Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and looking ahead there should be no lack of news in Rhode Island politics this fall. Sept. 19 is shaping up as a big day, when lawmakers will return to Smith Hill to tackle the unfinished business left over after the June 30 budget meltdown – paid sick days and domestic abusers’ gun rights top the agenda. How many votes will be taken, and will there be any surprises? Even before that the General Assembly will be back in the news the evening of Sept. 14 when the Senate Finance Committee kicks off its six hearings about the PawSox stadium plan. The ballpark outlook remains cloudy. Senate President Ruggerio told Ian Donnis he’d like to see a vote in November (well before an election year is upon us), while Speaker Mattiello sounds hesitant, though he has now authorized at least one House hearing on the subject. Meanwhile, Governor Raimondo faces multiple policy headaches, notably the need to find $25 million in budget savings and the seemingly unending UHIP debacle. This fall will also mark one year before next year’s elections, and you can expect to see a growing number of candidates formally announcing their campaigns – potentially including Patricia Morgan, Joe Trillo, Allan Fung, Peter Neronha (for AG) and Aaron Regunberg (for LG). So that’s some of what we can predict. Who knows what unexpected surprises await, too?

2. Rhode Island’s budget surplus for 2016-17 came in $14 million higher than lawmakers expected – a lot lower than last year, but better than the alternative from a fiscal perspective.

3. Rhode Island is now in Year 7 of of its school funding formula’s 10-year phase-in, and as part of the rollout state leaders have added about $200 million in additional K-12 aid for local districts since 2011-12. Yet the latest round of standardized test scores, released last week, showed little sign of improvement. So what has all that additional money bought Rhode Island? “The main part of the funding formula is to give predictability from year to year so people who run school districts know what to expect,” Education Commission Ken Wagner argued on this week’s Newsmakers. “You’ve got to lay the foundations,” he said. “So what that bought is a comprehensive K-12 system that’s predictable. We are continuing the standards-based instruction work that we started six years ago. … We’re continuing the work around holding adults accountable through comprehensive measures. … And most importantly, we’ve laid the foundation to take that work to the next level and really invest in leadership, the people in our buildings and our districts who are going to make all of that investment by Rhode Island taxpayers come alive for our kids and our families and our communities.”

4. There are growing signs the Raimondo administration plans to embark on a big push for school-building repair money. On Newsmakers, Commission Wagner labeled the current condition of many facilities “embarrassing,” and said a comprehensive assessment of how much money is needed will be released in about two weeks. The governor’s spokesman, Mike Raia, sounded a similar note on Friday, arguing: “We need to protect and expand investments in school construction because every Rhode Island student deserves access to a safe, modern and learning-ready classroom.”

5. Speaker Mattiello will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio, next week for the annual National Speakers Conference, a yearly event hosted by the business-backed State Legislative Leaders Foundation. A spokesman said Mattiello’s chief of staff, Leo Skenyon, will be accompanying him on the trip, where they’re slated to hear from famed historian David McCullough and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, among others. The cost of attending is covered by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation, which spent about $3,500 to send Mattiello and Skenyon to last year’s conference in Burlington, Vermont.

6. Dan McGowan on why an East Sider has never led the City Council.

7. The St. Joseph’s pension mess only looks worse the more you look at it. And as one reader pointed out, even the $43-million shortfall currently being estimated assumes an aggressive long-term investment return of 7.75%; if that isn’t achieved the hole is even larger, and there’s no sponsor to contribute money to make up the gap. The pension plan’s rapid financial deterioriation also again raises the question of who’s watching the store when it comes to hospital assets in Rhode Island. Recall that Memorial Hospital’s unrestricted endowment money was allowed to dwindle from more than $30 million to zero in the early part of this decade, before its sale to Care New England.

8. Brown & Sharpe remains one of the most iconic names in Rhode Island business history, an industrial giant that at its peak employed more than 12,000 people spread across a 37-acre campus (now the Foundry apartment complex on Promenade Street). Gerald Carbone’s new book on the company, “Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry,” is a terrific history not only of Brown & Sharpe but of Rhode Island writ large from the mid-1800s until the late 20th century. “A major surprise to me was how much of an effect this Rhode Island metals manufacturer had on the world,” Carbone said on this week’s Executive Suite. “I wanted to call it ‘Brown & Sharpe: The Company That Shaped the World.’ The publisher said, no, that’s a little too hyperbolic. And in retrospect, I don’t think it is hyperbole. I think that this company … continues to shape the automobiles, the airplanes, the aluminum cans, so many things that we encounter every day.”

9. Also on this week’s Executive Suite, Vistaprint Corporate Solutions President Don LeBlanc explains why the company chose Providence for its new national sales office – and why he says the roughly $2 million in state tax credits offered (if job milestones are met) were necessary.

10. Providence tech startup Upserve gets some love in The New York Times.

11. What will GE’s new CEO do with its new Rhode Island office?

12. Kim Kalunian’s scoop that Brown President Christina Paxson intervened to discourage students from selling WBRU’s 95.5 signal, and even offered a loan to stabilize the station’s finances, only seemed to add to the frustration of many ‘BRU listeners and alumni about why the sale was on the fast track. It’s also noteworthy that 95.5’s sale will leave most of Rhode Island’s strongest FM signals in out-of-state hands. Seven of them are controlled by two companies – Cumulus owns 92.3, 99.7, 105.1 and 106.3, and iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel) owns 93.3, 94.1 and 101.5.

13. The Block Island Times stopped running the crime logs at the request of the police chief. “And yet, remarkably,” Common Cause’s John Marion tweeted, “when our open government coalition filed six(!) public records complaints against New Shoreham, none of them stuck.”

14. Central Falls Mayor James Diossa will dedicate a park to one of the city’s most accomplished natives, former Gov. Lincoln Almond, on Wednesday evening. The mayor says the Crossman Street facility will be the city’s “first fitness park.”

15. I’m a big football fan, so I’m as excited as anyone that NFL Week 1 is nearly upon us. But I also get a laugh out of George Will’s famous putdown of the sport: “Football combines two of the worst things in American life. It is violence punctuated by committee meetings.” Also check out my colleagues Mark Dondero on Tom Brady’s days as an intern and Yianni Kourakis on surviving a Bill Belichick news conference. Tune in Sunday at 11:30 a.m. when WPRI 12 is launching a new Patriots show, New England Nation, featuring Yianni, Mark and Ruthie Polinsky.

16. Scott Molloy on the history of Labor Day in Rhode Island.

17. Turns out the British air force didn’t accidentally kill Glenn Miller.

18. The most amazing obituary I’ve read all year.

19. “This is the age of the plea bargain.”

20. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – R.I. Education Commission Ken Wagner. This week on Executive Suite – Vistaprint Corporate Solutions President Don LeBlanc; “Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry” author Gerald Carbone. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 8 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). Catch both shows back-to-back on your radio Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. And you can subscribe to both shows as iTunes podcasts – click here for Executive Suite and click here for Newsmakers. See you back here next Saturday morning.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram