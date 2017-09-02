New book tells story of Brown & Sharpe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One of the most famous companies in Rhode Island history is the subject of a new book.

At its height Brown & Sharpe employed more than 12,000 workers across a 37-acre campus in Providence, which is now the Foundry apartment complex on Promenade Street. The company was founded in the mid-1800s and remained a force in manufacturing until the late 20th century, before it was sold in 2001.

The company’s story is chronicled in a new book, “Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry.” During an appearance on this week’s Executive Suite, author Gerald Carbone said the company helped developed products from automobiles to barber clippers.

“A major surprise to me was how much of an effect this Rhode Island metals manufacturer had on the world,” Carbone said.

