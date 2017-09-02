Reports: Pats deal Brissett to Colts for WR Dorsett

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Third-string Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett is on his way to Indianapolis, according to reports.

ESPN’s Field Yates, citing a league source, Tweeted Saturday afternoon that Brissett is heading to the Colts in exchange for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Adam Schefter, also of ESPN, said that quarterback concerns in Indianapolis motivated the deal.

The 24-year-old Brissett played in three regular-season games for the Patriots last year, going 34-of-55 for 400 yards and a 2-1 record. He was pressed into service during Tom Brady’s four-game suspension when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a shoulder injury.

Dorsett, 24, is entering his third professional season and in his two years with the Colts caught 51 passes for 753 total yards and three touchdowns. He’ll likely bolster a Pats receiving corps that, although fairly deep, will have to make it through the season without Julian Edelman, lost to an ACL tear in a preseason game against the Lions.