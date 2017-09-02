Rhode Island State Police: DUI’s during Labor Day Weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are stepping up patrols to keep people safe over Labor Day weekend.

They held a DUI press conference Friday morning, to reinforce the message “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Warwick Police, North Kingstown Police, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Office on Highway Safety, and MADD spoke about the impact that DUIs have on public safety.

A recent study of federal highway statistics show that Labor Day has the third highest number of fatal crashes of all major holidays.

Police stressed the importance of buckling up, avoiding distractions and staying sober.

“Its sobering and it’s frustrating because these predictions are so accurate. It’s also preventable. We know as police officers that it’s something we can change so we are going to try to stop the prediction cut down on the estimate because any small thing we do in this state alone will save a life,” says Rhode Island State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico.

As always, State Police urge all drivers to call 911 if they see anything unusual or dangerous happening on the road.