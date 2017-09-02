RI man facing several charges after car crash in Boston

BOSTON (WPRI) – A Tiverton man is facing several charges after Boston police said he crashed his car near City Hall Friday night.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said that they responded to City Hall Plaza at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a car crash. They found a Toyota Corolla with heavy front-end damage that had knocked down a sidewalk light pole.

Witnesses told the police officers that the car had gone up on the sidewalk and entered the plaza from the area of Washington Street and Court Street, heading towards City Hall. The car reportedly went down a long staircase and then struck the light pole on Congress Street.

Police said that although there were many people walking on that stairway and in the area at the time, nobody was struck.

The driver, 26-year-old Nicholas Hoetzel of Tiverton, was located unconscious at 28 State Street, having fled on foot after the crash. Police said he was “suffering from numerous self-inflicted, non-life-threatening injuries” and officers took him to a hospital after arresting him.

Police said that there was an open bottle of alcohol left in the car and a gun on the passenger side floor; Hoetzel does not have a license to carry the gun in either Massachusetts or Rhode Island. According to police, Hoetzel suffers from mental health issues and the incident is not believed to have been an attempt at a terrorist act.

After he is released, Hoetzel will face charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, negligent operation, and OUI.