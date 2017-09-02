RI Red Cross volunteer heads to Texas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More Red Cross crews are arriving in Texas and Louisiana to help out the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

Eyewitness News caught up with a new volunteer who left for Texas Friday to help with relief efforts.

Alex Palmer says he was inspired by a fellow church member to donate his time and assistance.

“Hopefully we can save some people, provide them food, shelter, that sort of thing. That’s primarily what I’ll be doing, I imagine working in shelters helping people from day to day.”

Palmer will be in Texas for two weeks before returning to Rhode Island.

So far, more than 2,000 workers and volunteers have handed out more than 250,000 meals and snacks and have provided shelter for more than 70,000 people.

