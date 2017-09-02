Statewide DWI task force arrests 10 for drunk driving overnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police across the state charged 10 people with driving while intoxicated on the first night of the Labor Day weekend.

The Rhode Island DUI Task Force was out from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. Sgt. Donald Barrington of the North Kingstown Police Department said Saturday morning that besides the 10 DWI arrests, police also made five motor vehicle offense arrests and one other alcohol-related offense.

At a press conference Friday to announce the stepped-up enforcement efforts, police said that the Labor Day holiday weekend has the third-highest number of fatal crashes of all the major holidays.

Police will continue to be out in force this weekend, and as always, motorists who encounter suspected drunk drivers on the roads should call 911.