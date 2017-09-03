Child struck by vehicle near busy shopping center

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A child has been hurt, after reportedly being struck by a car, and pinned against a building in Fall River.

It happened outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Mariano Bishop Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses on scene tell us a car struck the child in the parking lot, pinning him against the building.

The eyewitnesses tell us that the car then struck another vehicle when it backed up.

We are told the child was taken away in an ambulance.

Police on scene would not comment on the incident, and we do not have any information on the child’s condition or any arrests.

We are working to get more information from police and this story will be updated.