Crews battle smokey house fire in Warwick Sunday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick home sustained significant damage Sunday afternoon after a very smokey fire.

Warwick firefighters said it happened at about 12:45 p.m. at a home on Burbank Drive. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the one-story home, but the lone resident had gotten out on his own.

The fire appears to have started on a porch outside the kitchen; firefighters said the homeowner told them he’d been napping when he heard a popping noise and noticed the fire.

The exact cause is still under investigation. Firefighters said that there was extensive smoke damage to the interior of the home, rendering it unlivable.

Crews were on scene for about an hour, most of which was spent ventilating the home. There were no injuries reported.